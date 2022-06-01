EXETER TWP., Pa. — A newly-opened plant in Berks County wants to be the lead nationally in dealing with the baby formula shortage.
"What is Pennsylvania doing about the baby formula shortage? My answer?" Gov. Tom Wolf said, as he gestured behind him at the ByHeart baby formula facility in Exeter Township.
Wolf, U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, state Sen. Judy Schwank, and state Rep. Mark Gillen gathered outside the ByHeart baby formula plant Wednesday to tout state funding.
The visit came as Ron Belldegrun, ByHeart's CEO and co-founder, met virtually with President Joe Biden and the leaders of the country's other formula-makers to discuss ways to address the shortage.
In the meantime, Wolf and the others talked about how to get more formula into the hands of folks like recent Reading High School graduate and new mom Isabel Torres.
"They say breast is best, but, however, we say that fed is best, and I am not alone," said Torres. "Many mothers rely on formula. Some moms are unable to breastfeed due to inadequate supply or health issues in general."
One area dairy farmer said the connection needs to be improved between local dairy farmers and processing plants like the one in Exeter Township.
"We have the unique ability to take in raw milk, different forms. That means that we can be flexible with the way we partner with our ingredient partners," said Mia Funt, a co-founder and president of ByHeart.
Wolf also addressed the issue of getting more milk from Pennsylvania, rather than Ohio or New York, where ByHeart currently gets its dairy. He wants to build a stronger organic foundation.
"I think the point is the plant is in Pennsylvania. The plant is in Berks County, and the supply line is gonna be a lot shorter for dairy farmers in Pennsylvania than in any other part of the country," Wolf said.
ByHeart is already helping Berks babies in need.
"Mrs. Wolf was with us at Mary's Shelter, which, by the way, received donations of ByHeart to provide formula to baby's being raised there," Schwank said.
The formula is in demand.
"We are currently selling on byheart.com and servicing customers as both subscribers who join the feeding plan as well as you can buy a-la-carte," Funt said.