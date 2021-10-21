SPRING TWP., Pa. — It's a once-in-a-century kind of birthday present. Soon-to-be 107-year-old Margaret Dilullo said she attributes her longevity to drinking a Yuengling a day.
The Pottsville-based brewery also knew that, so it delivered an early birthday gift of nearly 500 cans of her favorite Traditional Lager to her home in Spring Township, with her family and friends by her side.
"There's five generations of her family," said Debbie Yuengling, employee engagement and culture manager for D.G. Yuengling & Son. "We have six generations in our family, and that's taken us almost 200 years. There's a lot of similarities, but I think it's consumers and drinkers like her, which you don't see often, that's why we're making great beer."
Sure, Yuengling Traditional Lager is one part of her secret to longevity, but the other is her faith. Margaret is a member of the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Shillington. It was actually her pastor who came up with the idea of bringing Yuengling to town.
"I've known Margaret for about 15 years now," said Pastor Megan Huegsen. "Margaret comes with just a deep appreciation for life and recognition that faith brings comfort, faith brings strength."
"Beer, the word, is in the Bible," Margaret told WFMZ's Jim Vasil. "It don't tell you to drink it, but it's in."
A toast to Margaret, who will always be God first, beer second.
