Car accident

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- A woman has died after a crash involving a tractor trailer early Saturday afternoon in Bethel Twp. 

The incident happened at around 1:48 p.m. on I-78 westbound. 

According to state police, a Ford Taurus was traveling westbound in the left lane of the highway when traffic began to slow and stop due to a pre-existing crash. 

A tractor trailer was traveling west in the right lane and began to slow due to the backlog traffic. The car traveled from the left lane into the right lane and struck the tractor trailer in the rear, police say. 

The driver of the Taurus was pronounced dead on the scene by the Berks County coroner. Her name has not yet been released. 

The operator of the tractor trailer was not injured. 

The incident is still under investigation. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.