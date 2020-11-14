BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- A woman has died after a crash involving a tractor trailer early Saturday afternoon in Bethel Twp.
The incident happened at around 1:48 p.m. on I-78 westbound.
According to state police, a Ford Taurus was traveling westbound in the left lane of the highway when traffic began to slow and stop due to a pre-existing crash.
A tractor trailer was traveling west in the right lane and began to slow due to the backlog traffic. The car traveled from the left lane into the right lane and struck the tractor trailer in the rear, police say.
The driver of the Taurus was pronounced dead on the scene by the Berks County coroner. Her name has not yet been released.
The operator of the tractor trailer was not injured.
The incident is still under investigation.