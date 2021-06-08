EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. | Police were called to a home on Keystone Road in Exeter Township on Monday night for reports of a woman stabbing her mother.
"We arrived and the victim had been stabbed in the face through the eye and through the chest," says Sgt. Sean Fullerton with the Exeter Township police department.
According to court documents, 23-year-old Marissa Hettrick stopped by her mother's house to pick up clothes. Police say an argument took place and Hettrick got a large knife and stabbed her mother, then took off. Her mother then drove to a neighbor's house where they called 9-11.
"Anytime we respond to a domestic incident it's a very volatile situation," says Fullerton adding these types of cases have been on the rise over the last year.
"In this department we're responding, we're speaking with victims, we're giving information when we can and we're encouraging people [to] call 9-11 if they feel as though their safety is in jeopardy," says Fullerton.
Police say the victim's injuries are not life threatening.
Hettrick was arrested later when she went to the hospital to get her injuries treated. She is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.