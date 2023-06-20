READING, Pa. - A disturbing situation Friday night landed a woman in the hospital and a Reading man in jail.

"June 16th at about 7:15 p.m., our officers got called for an EMS call, a woman bleeding profusely from the neck," said Sgt. Mel Fegely with Reading Police.

Police say it took place in the 1000 block of Penn Street.

A man and woman met up earlier in the day to discuss the status of their relationship, but something went very wrong.

"He ends up walking her into an alley next to 1032 Penn Street where he assaults her," said Fegely. "[He] beats her like twenty times in the head, leaves her on the ground, she feels something slice her in the neck."

The woman was then taken to the hospital.

The victim identified her attacker as 53-year-old Christopher Oliver. Police say while the pair weren't currently living together, they knew each other.

Police say she believes he got angry when another man called her phone. That's when she says he led her to the alley where she was beaten and sliced.

"It's psychotic behavior," said Fegely. "It's extremely controlling and terrifying."

Police encourage people to take precautions for their safety.

"Stay in well-lit areas, stay where it's close, meet in public, make sure someone knows where you're at," explained Fegely. "If you're really that concerned about meeting, have someone on the phone tracking you."

Oliver was arrested Saturday morning. He is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault.

Victims of domestic violence are asked to contact Safe Berks at 844-789-SAFE or text SAFE BERKS to 20121.