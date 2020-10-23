READING, Pa. - A woman accused of causing a fatal crash on Interstate 95 in south Florida almost exactly one year ago is now behinds bars in Berks County.
Sheriff Eric Weaknecht announced Friday the arrest of Armide Armand on a charge of DUI manslaughter.
Weaknecht said his office's U.S. Marshals Task Force received information that Armand was in Berks County and put her under surveillance.
Task force members observed Armand driving away from her residence in Reading and stopped her at the Turkey Hill convenience store at North Fifth and Spring streets, Weaknecht said.
Armand was taken into custody without incident. She's now awaiting extradition to Florida.
According to Miami-area news reports, Armand, then 20, was a resident of Miami Gardens on Oct. 13, 2019, when her SUV struck another SUV on I-95 in Pompano Beach, north of Miami.
News outlets reported that the 42-year-old driver of the SUV died at the scene; Armand was not seriously injured.
#BREAKING: One driver is dead after a two car wreck on I-95 Northbound, just south of Atlantic Boulevard. Both vehicles are in the grassy shoulder, one appears to have overturned. Male driver pronounced dead. LIVE updates on @WPLGLocal10... pic.twitter.com/RLYf96MfXZ— Trent Kelly (@TrentKellyWPLG) October 13, 2019