READING, Pa. - A Reading woman has been charged in the drug overdose death of a man in Birdsboro.
Sarah Ellen Hess, 24, is facing arraignment on several criminal charges that were filed Wednesday, including drug delivery resulting in death, according to detectives with the Berks County district attorney's office.
Hess twice sold a man heroin/fentanyl, with one of the transactions taking place on Feb. 3, 2020, the day before the man was found dead in the 200 block of Furnace Road in Birdsboro, the detectives said. They added that several packets of heroin/fentanyl were found near his body.
An autopsy determined the victim died of acute fentanyl/heroin toxicity, officials said.
Hess was arrested a week after the man's overdose, when she sold drugs to an undercover detective, officials said. A disposition hearing in that case is set for Feb. 8. In the meantime, she remains behind bars in the Berks County Jail.