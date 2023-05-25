LEESPORT, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Leesport woman who claimed she found an abandoned dog and its litter of dead puppies.

23-year-old Bryanna Wagner of Leesport is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, neglect, false reports and tampering with evidence.

Investigators say, earlier this month, Wagner claimed she found the dog, named Sadie, on Belleman's Church Road. Police say she also claimed to find Sadie's puppies in the same general area, inside a bag and deceased.

Sadie, who was in poor condition when she was turned over to animal rescue workers, was humanely euthanized a few days later to end her suffering.

Investigators say Wagner had the dog under her care and did not find Sadie along a roadway.

The puppies were stillborn a few days earlier and were allegedly kept in a bag in Wagner’s garage. Authorities say Wagner admitted to calling Bern Township Police and telling them she had found the dog in Mohrsville.

Wagner was arraigned Thursday and is in Berks County Jail on $75,000 bail.

Dog found left for dead near Leesport dies of injuries Sadie was found near death on Belleman's Church Road Sunday. Her injuries worsened in the following days and she had to be euthanized.