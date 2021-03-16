North 11st Street accident Reading

A multicar crash in the 1100 block of North 11th Street, Reading.

READING, Pa. - A woman died after a serious crash in Reading Monday night.

Several vehicles were involved in the wreck around 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 11th Street, near Robeson Street.

One of the people involved, a woman, died after the crash, police said. Authorities did not release her name.

It's not clear if anyone else was hurt.

Police did not comment further on what happened, but said Tuesday morning no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

The area of North 11th Street was closed for a while overnight.

