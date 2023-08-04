ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - Berks County Detectives are investigating after a woman died following a reported shooting in Ontelaunee Township.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on Pottsville Pike in Ontelaunee Township Friday morning.

According to the Berks County Communications Center, the shooting was reported at about 6:20 a.m.

Initial emergency dispatches called for a female found shot in the head on Pottsville Pike in the area of Snyder Road.

The Berks Coroner's Office confirmed they were called to Reading Hospital this morning for the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.