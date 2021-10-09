SHILLINGTON, Pa. - A woman was killed in a house fire in Berks County Saturday evening.
The Berks County coroner's office responded to the scene along Philadelphia Avenue in Shillington.
The victim is a female, believed to be a resident of the home, the coroner said. The coroner's office was told the home was being rented.
"This house was totally engulfed, the flames were shooting all way up, I couldn't believe it," said Shirley Pisano, who lives nearby.
Pisano said she was inside her home when she saw flashing lights coming from the street. She said the house's porch caved in right in front of her.
"The smoke was really thick," said Pisano.
"It's a tragedy, it really is," said Chris Schweimler, who lives nearby. "My wife was actually taking our daughter driving with her permit and called me and said there's a lot of smoke on this street," he said.
Schweimler said his friend lives right next door.
"When I got closer, I was trying to help my friend get to his hose to start wetting down the side of his house before it caught that one, but the smoke was too thick we couldn't even find the hose," said Schweimler.
The Shillington Fire Department said multiple departments were called to the scene shortly before 6 p.m.
"We went to a second alarm fire on this," said Shillington Fire Department Assistant Chief Bob Knouse.
All of this happened in what neighbors describe as a tight-knit community.
"It's a horrible tragedy. I mean it kind of scares you knowing that all of these homes are older and fire spread that quickly, it's not something that's okay," said Schweimler.
The Shillington Fire Department said a state police fire marshal was called to the scene from Frackville.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday night at Reading Hospital. More information concerning identification of the victim and cause of the fire is expected to be released on Wednesday.