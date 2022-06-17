Hamburg shooting scene on State Street

HAMBURG, Pa. - A domestic dispute in Berks County ended with a man dead and a woman in the hospital.

Police were called to the 400 block of State Street in Hamburg around 8:30 p.m., said Hamburg Police Chief Anthony Kuklinski.

After police arrived, the man involved went upstairs and the officer heard a gunshot, Kuklinski said. The man was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman had sustained a serious cut to her face during the domestic incident, and she was hospitalized, police said.

Investigators remained on scene overnight.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.