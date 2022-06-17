HAMBURG, Pa. - A domestic dispute in Berks County ended with a man dead and a woman in the hospital.
Police were called to the 400 block of State Street in Hamburg around 8:30 p.m., said Hamburg Police Chief Anthony Kuklinski.
After police arrived, the man involved went upstairs and the officer heard a gunshot, Kuklinski said. The man was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The woman had sustained a serious cut to her face during the domestic incident, and she was hospitalized, police said.
Investigators remained on scene overnight.