WEST READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman is grieving after her mom and dog were attacked by a pit bull on Saturday. Police say the woman's mother was injured and the dog was killed during the attack.
Officials say the attack happened in the area of the West Reading park and pool.
Dara Bradley says her dog Snoopy was attacked by a pit bull. Police say the pit bull was running loose right before the attack happened.
Snoopy did not survive and the woman suffered a bite to her hand.
The investigation remains open. The owner of the pit bull will be issued a citation for not having the dog secured. Police say there may potentially be more consequences.
Bradley says she is hoping authorities will be able to take more action.