EXETER, Pa. - One woman was injured in a late night shooting in Berks County.

Exeter Township Police say the shooting happened outside of the Liberty Tap Room around 11:45 p.m. last night.

They say an unknown suspect fired at least seven shots outside of the bar.

A 26-year-old woman was struck by a bullet.

She was transported to the Reading Hospital.

Officials say her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Exeter Township Police Department.