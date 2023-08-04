ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - Berks County Detectives are investigating after a woman died following a shooting in Ontelaunee Township Friday morning.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said this was result of a domestic dispute between a husband and wife.

The woman died on the way to the hospital.

Adams said the husband was arrested in Reading and is currently in the custody of county detectives.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on Pottsville Pike near Snyder Road around 6:20 a.m.

Initial emergency dispatches called for a female found shot in the head.

The Berks Coroner's Office confirmed they were called to Reading Hospital this morning for the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.