READING, Pa. - Reading Police are investigating an overnight homicide in Reading.

Patrol officers were dispatched to N. 10th & Greenwich Streets around 2:30 a.m. for a report of female shooting victim.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that the victim had flagged down a cab and was being transported to the hospital.

Officers responding to the hospital were informed that the victim, 30-year-old Natalie Classen, had died from a single gunshot wound.

Investigators say the victim was part of part of a group of individuals walking on N. 10th Street. When they reached Greenwich Street, the shooter, who was with another group standing on the corner, walked up to Classen and fired a single shot.

The shooter and the other individuals then fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116, anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411 and starting your message with the word ALERTBERKS and then your tip.