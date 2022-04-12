TILDEN TWP, Pa. | Crews rescued a woman Tuesday who had fallen off of her bike and then over a cliff in Berks County.
Tilden Township Police said a 64-year-old woman suffered a medical issue while riding her bike before she fell off. She then fell 40 feet off of a cliff near railroad tracks.
Initial reports said the incident happened on the Bartram Trail in Tilden Township.
The woman's husband called 911. Police called a train company to stop trains in the area, police said.
Crews rappelled down to get them both to safety and a helicopter was called in to fly the woman to Cabela's where she was taken to an area hospital.
Police said she sustained head injuries and is expected to survive.