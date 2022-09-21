READING, Pa. — A Berks County woman will spend at least a year behind bars for stealing more than $1 million from her employer.

A judge sentenced Vycky Macri to one to two years in jail followed by 10 years of probation. She's also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the Shillington Social Quarters.

A jury earlier this month found Macri guilty on all counts, including theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and failure to make required disposition of funds.

Macri was in charge of the social quarters' finances for 12 years before her arrest in November 2020. Investigators said the social quarters lost approximately $1,088,359.05 in revenue from bar sales and small games of chance.

The judge banned Macri from holding a position in civil, fraternal or social organizations.