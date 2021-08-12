READING, Pa. — A Reading woman who was charged in connection with a shooting four years ago this month could spend up to nearly three decades behind bars.
A Berks County judge sentenced Coralys Lopez to 13 to 29 years in prison. More than half of that sentence is for her conviction on charges of persons not to possess firearms and receiving stolen property, according to District Attorney John Adams.
He said the rest of the sentence is for probation violations.
Authorities had said that Lopez shot a man in the area of 10th and Penn streets on the night of Aug. 24, 2017. Lopez admitted to being at the scene of the shooting as she was attempting to buy cocaine that night, but she denied being the person who was seen on surveillance video pulling the trigger.
The victim suffered gunshot wounds to an arm and foot.