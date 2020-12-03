BERN TWP., Pa. - A 25-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting inside a Berks County hotel.
It happened around 2:10 a.m. Thursday at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on Bernville Road (Route 183) in Bern Township, according to a news release from the county district attorney's office.
Officers from several departments responded and found the Reading woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound, authorities said.
She was rushed to the hospital but her condition is not known.
The Bern Township police chief said the shooting does not appear to be random, but declined to release further details.
Berks County detectives and the DA's Forensic Services Unit are investigating, and called the area a crime scene.
"At this time, we are in the very early stages of this joint investigation and as more information is developed and the investigation progresses, we will provide additional updates," detectives said in a news release.