READING, Pa. - Reading Police are investigating a shooting where a woman was shot while sleeping.
Police say they were called out to reports of the shooting around 3:00 a.m. Monday to 400 block of South 7th Street. When they arrived they found a 22-year-old woman who was shot in the back.
"Through the investigation it was determined that she was sleeping in a second-floor bedroom and one of the bullets had gone through a second-floor window and struck her while she was in her bed," says Capt. Cheryl Pentheny of the Criminal Investigations Division with Reading Police.
The woman is expected to recover, but police have few leads on what led to the shooting. They also do not know if the house was targeted.
Police say there were multiple shots fired in the back of the house that entered the kitchen area and the second floor. Capt. Pentheny says there is a problem with people firing weapons in the city.
"When things like this happen it's definitely scary because a lot of people who fire rounds and everything from these guns, don't realize that once you fire a bullet, you can't take it back," says Pentheny.
At the time of the shooting two other people besides the victim were in the house. One of them called to report the incident to police who say this type of reckless behavior is unacceptable.
"Even if people go out and fire rounds straight up in the air, the round is going to come down at some point and can still injure or potentially kill someone," says Pentheny.
So far police haven't made any arrests and have no suspect information.
They're asking for information and video that might help with the investigation. Tips can remain anonymous.