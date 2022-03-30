“I was sent a still shot of my brother who I haven’t seen in 14 and a half years," said Michele Ochranek of Pottstown.
“I would have to go back and it was pause, play, pause, play," said Ochranek. "Trying to just wrap my head around all that.”
The man - Michele Ochranek’s brother - Chris Ritter.
She says an argument sent them apart and the days and weeks turned into years. A mountain of emotions built up - along with so many questions.
“Where have you been, what have you been doing, how can I find you?," said Ochranek.
This story speaks to the randomness of life and for Michele seeing her brother in a news piece who at the time was only about a half hour from her.”
“It’s weird to think you can cut ties with so much, with such a short distance," Ochranek said.
As she looks through old photos of her with her other brothers - Chris sporting the Flyers hat - she says this latest image of him gives her hope.
“Seeing that he’s ok and he’s alive," said Ochranek said. "I was filled with so much gratitude in that moment.”
Now - once again - she waits - as she has for 14 years - and hopes he sees this story - just like she saw his.
“No judgments of anything that’s been going on," she said. "I just want a relationship with my brother.”