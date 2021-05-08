READING, Pa. - A woman who was found stabbed at a home in Reading was later charged with burglary.
Reading police say they were called to the 1100 Block of Franklin Street on Friday night for what was reported as a fight.
When officers arrived, they say they found 31-year-old Ashley Smith with a wound in her stomach.
Police investigated the incident and discovered that Smith and two unknown males attempted to retrieve personal property from a residence and were told they could not get the property at that time.
Smith and the males forced their way inside the residence. Police say this is when the resident called for help and used a pocket knife to defend herself and the juveniles inside the residence.
Smith was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and was charged with burglary and related charges.
Reading Police say it is unknown if Smith was arraigned and there is no information on bail. This was reported as a domestic-related incident.