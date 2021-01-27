READING, Pa. - The legacy of a longtime Boyertown resident will live on for generations to come.
Marlene Driscoll, who lived in Boyertown for 65 years, left a bequest of $1,428,360 to the Berks County Community Foundation to establish a fund in her name, the foundation announced Wednesday.
Marlene died in Nov. 2019 at the age of 85. Her estate was settled in December 2020, and now, the Marlene L. Driscoll Fund will benefit residents of the Boyertown Area School District, which spans the border between Berks and Montgomery counties.
"Mrs. Driscoll's legacy will help to support organizations and initiatives that brighten the lives of local residents," said Heidi Williamson, the foundation's senior vice president for programs and initiatives. "Grants from the endowment she created will support important causes in the Boyertown area now and long into the future. She's truly left an everlasting gift to her community."
Marlene was born in Glen Burnie, Maryland, but she moved to Boyertown when she married her husband, Dr. Robert "Bob" Driscoll, on July 17, 1954. Bob died in 2006, according to Thomas D. Leidy, Esq., who served as the executor of the estate as well as Marlene's legal counsel.
Leidy said Marlene had no significant heirs, so she decided to donate her estate.
"After discussing various charitable organizations – local, national and international – she decided to give the residue of her estate to Berks County Community Foundation for the benefit of the Boyertown area," Leidy explained.
Marlene held various jobs, including at National Penn Bank, Limerick Power Plant, and Gross Equipment Company; Bob was a barber in Boyertown.