WOMELSDORF, Pa. - The overnight serene snow silence was broken Tuesday by the motorized churning of snow plows and blowers on the streets and sidewalks of Womelsdorf.
"Several hours," said Barbara Blanchette. "They've been working at it since probably noon."
For a family of four, those arduous hours will be logged pro bono in an effort to make sure everyone has access to those four-wheeled life lines buried under white powder.
But hey, it saves a trip to the gym
"Shoveling out four cars in the snow," said Danielle Blanchette. "It's been a workout."
Of course, good exercise is all about technique, not so hard for dad manning the plow, but the daughters on shovel assignment.
"As our biggest approach was to do the back, get that all out and then back out, let the snow fall, so we could get the rest of it out," said Danielle Blanchette.
What's a foot or two of snow between families? A lot of hard work is what, and also the thought that it could have been a lot worse.
"Not too bad unless you wanna count '96," Barbara Blanchette said as she let out a laugh. "That was pretty bad."