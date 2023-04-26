WOMELSDORF, Pa. – David Budansingh recalls the moment an EF-1 tornado passed by his Womelsdorf home on Saturday. He tells us he was inside at the time.

"Something blew through here, and it blew through here really, really fast," said Budansingh.

Days later, he and family continue cleaning up. His father-in-law, Clark McCormick, said the tornado caused damage to the family's shed. McCormick and his wife Georgiana came home and saw the damage.

"It wasn't significant, but you know it was damage," Clark McCormick said.

"I've been in Womelsdorf for 20 years," said Georgiana McCormick. "I've never seen a tornado hit this place like that."

The tornado damaged other properties as well. At the Conrad Weiser West Elementary School, a set of bleachers was flipped over.

The National Weather Service said the tornado's maximum winds reached 90 miles per hour.

National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Burdy said the tornado traveled with a maximum width of 125 yards.

"We investigated, we checked out some data and ultimately we found out there was a short path of damage that was coincident with a tornado," said Burdy.

Burdy said no injuries were reported. He said this year's tornado season has started early.

"Hopefully we're not looking at this trend to continue because we've definitely exceeded what's normal for this time of year already, both in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and Delaware for that matter," Burdy said.

"It's a good thing everyone was safe, and you know, hopefully this will be the last one of the year," said Budansingh.