EARL TWP., Pa. - With volunteer firefighter numbers dwindling in Pennsylvania, some fire companies said they're seeing a positive new trend when it comes to new recruits.
"We have to be ready for the unexpected," said Lexi Thompson, a volunteer firefighter with Earl Township Fire Company, "ready for anything to take on."
Lexi, Lauren, Katie and identical twin sisters Kendal and Jordan make up one-fifth of the Earl Township's fire company. That's a pretty big percentage for a male-dominated industry.
"When I joined and saw all the females that were here, I was shocked," said Kendal Moyer, who joined two years after her twin sister, Jordan. "I didn't expect to be surrounded by such strong women."
For some of them, it runs in their families, like Katie Groff, whose father and husband are also firefighters, or Lauren Dragan, whose locker says 'Lil Dragan,' because her father also volunteers for Earl Township.
For all of them, there is a shared desire to help people.
"The main reason that we all joined was to help other people," Dragan said, "but it's the personal growth that you have along with it."
All of these ladies have their state-level fire certification, and some of them are also certified EMTs. They said while they can never plan for them, they do and will continue to push their limits every time they respond to a call.
"The job will get done just the same, just maybe a little bit different than how a guy would do it," said Jordan Moyer.
"We're outside of our comfort zone," said Thompson. "We are so much farther above it than we ever thought we could be."
The women understand they have to prove themselves and they said they're always up to the challenge.
"We get the comments, too, sometimes of like, 'Oh, a lady showed up. I don't think you're going to be able to help me,'" said Groff. "No, we can. We can do it, and then after we accomplish whatever we need to, they're like, 'Oh my gosh, you guys can do it!'"
It's not an easy job. They don't get paid, and it's a huge sacrifice, but they said what they're getting in return is worth it.
"When you overcome those challenges, when you join and do things that you didn't think were possible, the feeling that you get is like the most exciting feeling you could possibly get," said Kendal.
"When you have these rough terrains, when you have these rough scenes, it's kind of like, guys we did that," said Lexi as they all laughed.
One of the best feelings they all appreciate is when they're told they've inspired other women to take on the challenge of becoming a female in the fire service.
"When I first joined, there were maybe two other women in the fire company, so to see that these women are coming together, we're becoming a bigger number, it's really inspirational," Dragan said.