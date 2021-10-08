READING, Pa. — For some it started with an unexpected visit.
"It felt good 'cuz I had a horrible year and a half," said Aurora Giddens as she continues fighting cancer. "I'm still battling, as you can see."
For another, a note of support from the Reading School District.
"I received a letter," said Tonya Butler, a cancer survivor. "A very beautifully written letter thanking me for my support of Reading and my support in the community."
As that community surrounded them - they stood unified on the fifty yard line as honorary captains - under Friday Night lights, survivors - and still fighting.
"It was hard," Giddens said. "It was rough and then trying to stay strong for your kids. Thankful, I have a very supportive husband that you take of yourself."
The women being honored tonight say they aren't just here to share their story but also to remind other women to keep a close eye on their health."
"If you feel something, say something, get it checked," Butler said. "Women take care of everybody else but themselves, and one thing that I've learned through this journey is we have to be advocates for ourselves."
Reading High's coach took the opportunity to remind his players that there's bigger battles out there than football.
"Their fight is our fight," Head Coach Andre Doyle said. "We are heavily based in our community, through outreach programs, through things that we do."
For Aurora still in the fight, she says the sounds of support she hears tonight moved her.
"Amazing. I'm gonna be honored," Giddens said. "I'll probably be crying."
The next thing she told me she wants to hear? That her cancer is in remission.