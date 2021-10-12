READING, Pa. — Work to make infrastructure and accessibility improvements at the Pagoda atop Mount Penn is in full swing.
The project is one of the four pillars of Mayor Eddie Morán's quality-of-life initiative, focusing on safety.
"They are reconstructing the roadway," said Kyle Zeiber, operations manager for Reading's Public Works Department. "They're going to expand parking, make it ADA accessible, and then they're also going to put dusk-to-dawn gates so we can secure this area in the evening to avoid any problems that we might have after hours."
Zeiber said the added parking spaces will include some for drivers with disabilities.
The design phase of the approximately $300,000 project started a few weeks ago, and the work is expected to be completed by the end of next week.
"Some of the improvements will be better traffic flow, a little more accessibility, better signage, things like that," Zeiber said. "It will just be a more user-friendly area to come visit the Pagoda."