FastBridge Fiber has started construction of its fiber-optic network in Berks County, and internet customers may be able to connect within months.

Construction has begun in Spring and Lower Heidelberg townships, according to a statement from FastBridge, with the boroughs of Wyomissing and Sinking Spring to follow.

"As FastBridge begins construction on our all-fiber network, residents and businesses will soon have access to lightning-fast internet with speeds capable of up to 10 Gig," Eric Warren, chief executive officer, said in a statement. 10 Gig means the network can send up to 10 billion bits per second.

The company is hiring for sales and service jobs, according to the statement.

Service Electric, Verizon, Xfinity and other providers already serve Berks County.

FastBridge Fiber said in an earlier statement that it has received financing from client accounts of Guggenheim Investments.

Guggenheim, a New York-based investment management and advisory firm, has more than $228 billion in total assets.