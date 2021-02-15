Start of building demolition in Mt. Penn
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

MT. PENN, Pa. - Demolition crews in Mt. Penn are picking up where Mother Nature left off.

They began Monday tearing down the remains of a crumbling building in the 2300 block of Grant Street before the start of more wintry weather.

Part of the aging building began to collapse last Wednesday, startling nearby residents, who compared what they heard to the sound of a bomb going off.

No one was injured.

Fire officials placed some of the blame for the collapse on the heavy snow that had accumulated on the building's roof.

