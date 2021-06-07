BERN TWP., Pa. - A few hard-working contractors will be going back to school this summer, as work on the Epler Schoolhouse in Bern Township ramps up.
"We have a lot to do," said Jane Goetz, chairperson of Friends of Epler Schoolhouse.
Even in a grueling heat wave, workers aren't skimping out on the details, giving the schoolhouse its look from 1847, from the two rear windows to the cedar shake roof shingles.
"We have an old picture that shows that was what was on the original," said Goetz.
There's been an outpouring of generosity for this piece of Berks County history, from small donations, up to a $100,000 grant that was directed to Friends of Epler Schoolhouse. Those donations not only went to the work being done now; much of that money saved the schoolhouse from demolition.
Last year, construction crews lifted the house from its old home near the Reading airport, over to the Berks County Heritage Center across the Township.
Believe it or not, that move happened 11 months ago, and since that time, grass has begun to grow around the building, making this schoolhouse look like it's been here all along.
"For me growing up and going by that schoolhouse in the early 60s, it's just amazing," said Bonnie Schaeffer, Friends of Epler Schoolhouse Treasurer.
The group hopes to open up the old building for educational programming by the fall.
"We're so grateful for Berks County and the surrounding areas to help with this project," said Schaeffer.