READING, Pa. — For the second straight year, Berks County will be undertaking an effort to reduce the population of deer at Antietam Lake Park in Lower Alsace Township.

The county announced Monday that its deer management program will begin Sept. 17 and continue daily until Jan. 28. The only Sundays the program will operate are Nov. 13, 20, and 27, officials said.

The program involves a controlled hunt using experienced archers who are authorized by USDA Wildlife Services, officials said. They will be permitted to hunt from 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes following sunset.

The program's goals are to reduce damage to park land and forest property, minimize the threat of disease, reduce deer-related accidents, and re-balance the ecosystem, officials said.

Any hunters who are interested in participating in the program can contact the Berks County Parks and Recreation Department by calling 610-372-8939 or by emailing parks@countyofberks.com.

Hunters who participate in the program must complete an application process, pass a proficiency test, and attend an orientation that includes safety and hunting ethics, officials said. They must follow all Pennsylvania Game Commission rules.