MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - Despite being outnumbered by convenience store competitors Sheetz and Wawa, Rutter's appears to be finding success in Berks County.
The York-based company has begun work to build its third store in the county. It will be located at Route 222 and Long Lane in Maxatawny Township, north of Kutztown.
Plans submitted to the township included the convenience store, gas pumps and dozens of parking spaces for tractor-trailers.
Rutter's has not said when it expects to open the new store.
The site was formerly the longtime home of Sittler Golf Center, which relocated in 2019 to the former Pagoda Golf Area in South Heidelberg Township, near Sinking Spring.
Rutter's opened its first Berks County convenience store in Hamburg in 2016. That was followed three years later by the opening of a second store on Route 61 in Ontelaunee Township, south of Leesport.