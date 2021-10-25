LEESPORT, Pa. — The Schuylkill Valley Community Library is turning the page on a new chapter.

The library announced Monday that a major makeover of its building on Washington Road in Leesport is now underway.

The $320,000 project includes replacing the building's roof, adding a new meeting room and storage space, installing automatic entrance doors, and updating the restrooms.

"SVCL is excited to continue to provide our incredible variety of programs for our community members in an expanded, more comfortable and updated facility," said Erica Burch, the president of the library's board of trustees.

The library said it expects the project to be completed in early 2022. In the meantime, it's organizing fundraisers and securing donations to raise the $110,000 it still needs to cover the cost of the work.

The library said it has already raised $72,000, and a $134,712 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education is covering the remaining amount.

Anyone interested in donating to the library can visit the building project page on its website.