Sinkhole repair in Wyomissing
Chad Blimline | 69 News

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Work is underway to fill a sinkhole on the parking lot of a shopping center in Berks County.

The hole opened Wednesday afternoon on the lot of Berkshire Square on State Hill Road in Wyomissing, as Ida dumped several inches of rain on the area.

Ida - Chad Blimline - sinkhole in Wyomissing

A sinkhole that opened on Sept. 1 on the parking lot of the Berkshire Square shopping center in Wyomissing grew overnight.

The hole originally spread across parts of four parking spaces and swallowed part of a tree and some other landscaping, but it grew overnight into Thursday to cover a larger area.

Businesses in the shopping center include Petco, Redner's Fresh Market, Staples, and Walmart. They have not been impacted by the sinkhole.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.