READING, Pa. | The pandemic brought about many changes: once lockdowns hit many people had to rapidly adjust to working from home.
Now more than a year later many employers are beginning to bring employees back to work and that, according to experts, can be a difficult ask for some.
"People were really successful with working from home," says Stephanie Lee, CEO of Tower Behavioral Health. "They found ways to be productive and they also found ways to have a better quality of life."
Things like commutes, extra expenses, childcare and finances became less of a problem in a lot of families, and a lot of companies discovered they could still operate well while having employees working remotely.
"I think one thing this pandemic has shown is the resiliency of our workers and frankly the flexibility and adaptability of the companies," says Dan Fogarty with the Berks County Workforce Development Board.
Fogarty says there's an abundance of jobs to be filled as people are getting back to work but he sees a lot more companies being flexible with how they're allowing people to work.
"If it's time to return to the office for many workers, what are the circumstances and how much flexibility are they going to show," says Fogarty. "It's really in the employer's interest at this point to show as much flexibility as they can if they want to retain their best workers and also attract new workers."
"I think at this point employers are looking to be creative," says Lee. "They're looking at their policies. They're looking at what it means to bring employees back into the workplace amid a pandemic, and what it means to bring employees back who had a better quality of life for about a year."