HAMBURG, Pa. - Some of the best marching band performers in the world will gather in Allentown Friday and Saturday for a big event.

The DCI Eastern Classic will take place starting at 7 p.m. Friday at J. Birney Crum Stadium.

The Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps spent part of its day Thursday practicing its routine at Hamburg High School in Berks County ahead of their Friday performance.

The Blue Devils out of California are 20-time DCI World Champions.

For band and color guard enthusiasts, the sounds heard on the field Thursday in Hamburg bring you right back to the field.

The same goes for current Blue Devils Head Drum Major, Corey Castillo.

Castillo describes the practice by saying it's important they are "making sure everything works together before we put the music back in."

Dina Bratanovic is the conductor for the Blue Devils. She describes the group as having "a unique bond and connection."

The Blue Devils travel the country, making stops along the way to work on their craft.

"There's not really an end point. But we still strive for whatever we end up with at the end of the season, to be the perfect version of what it is," said Castillo.

Each competitor in the DCI Eastern Classic will perform a show with a specific theme. For the Blue Devils it's about the art of Henri Matisse.

"Who was a French artist and it's essentially telling the story of his life," said Bratanovic of the 2023 performance.

While telling his story, these talented musicians and performers are marking a chapter in theirs that will hopefully have another champion bookmark.

"You can feel it on the field and feel it during rehearsals, during runs and during shows," continued Bratanovic. "You can just feel that energy."

We like to think a bit of Berks County will be with them on the competition field cheering them on.

The Blue Devils will perform Friday at 10:17 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with a start time of 7 p.m.

Tickets for the event range from $36 to $55.

The DCI Eastern Conference will continue Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m.