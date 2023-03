KUTZTOWN, Pa. - A world class magician and illusionist is bringing his stage show to Kutztown University.

Jason Bishop will perform at KU's Schaeffer Auditorium on March 19 at 2 p.m.

Bishop, a graduate of Fleetwood Area Senior High School, has performed in 40 countries on six continents and has built his act into one of the largest touring illusion shows on the scene today.

