READING, Pa. -- It's World Suicide Prevention Day.

The annual campaign aims to inform people about suicide prevention and the warning signs of suicide.

Officials say more than 360,000 people contacted the National Suicide and Crisis hotline in August.

That's up by more than 150,000 from just a year ago.

Berks County officials say if you're worried about yourself or someone else, you can call or text for help.

"There is no bad call," said Pam Seaman, Berks County Office of Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities, "if you have any concerns or there's any question that you have in your mind, you want to just run a situation by our crisis provider, they can talk you through that."

If you or someone else is struggling, you can call the 988 national suicide and crisis lifeline.

There's also the county's suicide prevention task force at RUOK Berks.