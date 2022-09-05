BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Rare planes from the World War I era took flight in Berks County.

The Golden Age Air Museum in Bethel Township hosted its yearly Flying Circus Air Show this weekend.

The Flying Circus is a tribute to the 1920s air shows in which aviators from World War I put their skills on display.

This year, the show actually featured several World War I planes.

"Standing right behind us is a World War I German fighter -- the DR 1 tri-plane," said Paul Dougherty, co-director of the museum. "What's so special about it is it's flying on its original 1918 engine, which is very rare. And we have most of the flying ones in the country here today to fly. So it's a very special occasion. We figure this hasn't happened since World War I."

Those who were unable to make Sunday's air show can stop by the museum during its regular hours.

The museum's collection includes dozens of planes from as far back as the early 1900s.