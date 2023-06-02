One of the region's biggest events to commemorate World War II begins Friday in Berks County.

The Mid-Atlantic Air Museum will host its 32nd World War II Weekend at Reading Regional Airport.

It features an assortment of aircraft from the 1940s, as well as military gear and weapons from that era.

At least a dozen World War II veterans will be in attendance to share their stories from the war.

There are reenactments and period entertainment, as well.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

As part of World War II Weekend and the city of Reading's 275th birthday, a military convoy will travel from the airport to Penn Square Friday.

The convoy is set to arrive at noon.

After that, officials will observe the city's contributions to victory in the war.

This event used to be known as the 'downtown invasion.'

It last took place in 2019.