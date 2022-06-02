READING, Pa. - The Mid-Atlantic Air Museum and the air strip are once again alive with history.
“If you looked at the weather, it looks like it's gonna be a bang up year for once,” said Thorne Harkin, with the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum. “Low 70's, so we are looking forward to a huge crowd coming in this week."
More than a thousand reenactors are in town from around the world.
"Coming from Europe and even Asia coming in to reenact their specific theater,” Harkin said.
A re-enactor from Virginia is getting in the historical mix for the first time for the 31st annual World War II Weekend.
"This is my actual first time in Reading and so far I'm enjoying it,” said Mark Vazquez from Williamsburg, VA.
He's also in good company.
"You have other people that are interested in the same hobbies that I am,” Vazquez said. “ Especially they have us right next to General Patton's headquarters us being second armored division. It's pretty nice."
As usual the weekend will feature plenty of vintage planes including this P61 Black Widow of which there are only four in the entire world.
“We have a handful of bomber aircraft, fighter aircraft, they'll be - the show will go on from 2 PM to 4:30 PM,” Harkin explained. “ That'll be the aerobatic show representing the European theater and the Pacific theater."
Amid the aircraft and reenactors - they'll also be WWII vets sharing their real life stories.
"We'll talk about their experiences overseas during the war and you can talk with them in the museums hangar,” said Harkin.
Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Friday and World War II Weekend runs through Sunday.