LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. | On this particular slope, sandals meet ski lifts, and slopes meet splashes.
Bear Creek Mountain Resort opens its slopes to the world's largest inflatable Slip 'N Slide Tubing Course, called Slide the Slopes.
The Chapin family from Fairfax, Virginia is wrapping up their Poconos vacation on a high note.
"We came up this week and we're on our way home to Fairfax, and we saw this was something to do on the way home," said Andrew Chapin.
Before sliding on home, the Chapins and many other guests will take on slides as long as 1,200 feet.
Slide the Slopes travels all over the country, and made Berks County its home for the summer.
"We're putting on an event that helps create jobs, and we also want to help create local jobs and help boost the economy here," said Sydney Holmes, the event coordinator for Slide the Slopes.
"Make sure when you come you wear really good shoes," Holmes noted. "You'll be riding the ski lift or the magic carpet, so wear shoes that have a strap around the back and won't fall off. We recommend chocos, Tevas or even just Crocs, everybody loves crocs right?"
Workers hope to brighten the lives of families from all over.
From Berks County, to Fairfax, Virigina, and beyond.
"That's the best part is creating great memories, lasting memories with family here," Holmes added.