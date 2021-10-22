WYOMISSING, Pa. — It's a life-changing gift for Nathan Burrow, a U.S. Army veteran who was seriously injured while serving in Iraq. After an IED attack, Burrow never thought he'd ride a bike again.
"I couldn't ride a bike with my legs, and I also couldn't sit down on a bike," Burrow shared. "It was really depressing. [I] definitely went into a deep depression. I tried to kill myself. I had a lot of struggles in life."
But now, thanks to money raised by family and friends and a $5,000 grant from the Wyomissing-based IM ABLE Foundation, Burrow now has a $14,000 Sport-On Jeetrike off-road handcycle.
"I love it, and you know now that I can go ride bikes with my son, like that is one of the most important things that I missed," Burrow said. "I didn't get to experience physical activities with my children, and now that I can, it's a life changer."
"It's the most rewarding thing to see," said Chris Kaag, the founder of IM ABLE. "It makes me very proud that we have the possibility to see, because again, there are a lot of people that were in a traumatic accident that never thought they would be back on the trails again."
Once a year, the group holds a demo day so people dealing with challenges can test out some of the bikes.
"It's just nice to see people doing this and getting exposure to something new," said Danny Wheeler.
Because that's the sole purpose of IM ABLE — to help people achieve their goals.
"Getting people to understand that you can do the impossible, or what you think is the impossible, through exercise and getting outdoors," said Scott Barrows, the owner of Lancaster Recumbent.