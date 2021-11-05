Search for missing plane from Reading airport

ORLEANS, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police divers have found the wreckage of the small plane that went down in the ocean off the coast of Cape Cod last weekend, but the pilot remains missing.

Authorities told the Cape Cod Times the plane was found about 3.5 miles east of Orleans in 70 to 80 feet of water.

The pilot, the only person on board, was identified by authorities as Roger Mills, 67, of Woburn, Massachusetts.

The Piper PA-28 took off from Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township on Sunday and was scheduled to land at Chatham Municipal Airport by about 8 p.m. but never arrived.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.