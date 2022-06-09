READING, Pa. – Fightin Phils fans and wrestling enthusiasts had a good night in Baseballtown.
Professional wrestling Hall of Famer Kevin Nash stopped by FirstEnergy Stadium for Pro-Wrestling Night.
He took pictures with fans, signed autographs and spoke to the crowd in between games of the double-header.
The Fightins also gave out limited edition bobbleheads depicting Nash and his good friend, the late Scott Hall, who was also known as Razor Ramon. Hall died in March at age 63.
Nash and Hall are best known as founding members of popular "New World Order" group in the mid- to late 90s.
Nash was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.