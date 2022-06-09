READING, Pa. – Fightin Phils fans and wrestling enthusiasts had a good night in Baseballtown.

Professional wrestling Hall of Famer Kevin Nash stopped by FirstEnergy Stadium for Pro-Wrestling Night.

He took pictures with fans, signed autographs and spoke to the crowd in between games of the double-header.

The Fightins also gave out limited edition bobbleheads depicting Nash and his good friend, the late Scott Hall, who was also known as Razor Ramon. Hall died in March at age 63.

Nash and Hall are best known as founding members of popular "New World Order" group in the mid- to late 90s.

Nash was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you