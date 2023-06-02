BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - World War 2 weekend which is back for the 32nd annual event, traveled from the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum to downtown Reading for a festive lunchtime 'invasion'.

Several reenactors are adding Berks County's World War II weekend to their resume for the first time this year.

"I've never seen a WWII event on the scale that this one is with the village, the construction of homes and shops on the other side of the tarmac we represented the Pacific," says Brandon Frisky, who lives in Virginia. Frisky has been reenacting for 23 years.

Kathryn Magaw and her friend Becky Smith drove from New England for the first time to attend the event with Kathryn's dad, Tim, a World War II enthusiast.

"The passion I see in my dad for so long, to see that just all over the place here is one of my favorite things," says Magaw.

"I thought I knew a good amount until we got here," says Smith. "I can't exactly keep up, but I'm learning a lot and it's been fun!"

Some come year after year to take in all the treasures from history, like a Black Widow P61 night fighter that was used in wartime to shoot down incoming planes from behind.

It's only one of four left in the World and a labor of love that volunteers with the museum have been working for decades to restore

"Ours will be the only one that is being rebuilt to fly," says Michael Correll, a volunteer at the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum machine shop. "What you don't see is a lot of work that's done behind the scenes to get it to here."

World War II weekend is being held June 2, 3, and 4th.