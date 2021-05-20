BOYERTOWN, Pa. | War ready automobiles, a nationally recognized production facility, and those who stepped in to make it all happen are part of an exhibit opening this weekend, at the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles.
"This used to be the Boyertown Autobody Works," said Kendra Cook, an employee at the Boyertown Museum. "They built truck bodies here, and then in World War II they won a contract to build 2500 trailers which is the centerpiece of the exhibit."
The many women across the country who became known collectively as Rosie The Riveters will be at the center, for "A Rosie Outlook: World War II and the Girls with a Star-Spangled Heart."
"There was a hole to fill on the factory floor, especially since so many of these factories converted to military production," Cook noted. "They were making things for the soldiers, so they were urgently needed."
Those at the museum say they are excited to continue to tell this important story, and to bring events back to Boyertown.
A rare Bantam Jeep will be on display on Saturday, on loan from a New Jersey museum. The museum says it is hoping for a big turnout, for a 'ride back in time.'
"We are still here." said Cook. "We are still saving history and we are looking forward to teaching more about our own history here at Boyertown."