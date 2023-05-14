BERN TWP., Pa. - From being portrayed above Pearl Harbor in the 1970 film Tora! Tora! Tora! To landing at the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township. A replica World War II Japanese "Val" plane is now part of the Mid Atlantic Air Museum collection.

"It's something that we've dreamed about for a long time, especially my departed father," said Russ Strine, president of the Mid Atlantic Air Museum.

Strine said about a dozen replica "Val" planes were made to be used in Tora! Tora! Tora!

The plane belonged to a longtime friend of the museum.

"He's 83 years old and he's decided to quit flying and so the museum was the obvious place for him to donate the airplane when he was finished with it," said Strine.

The Museum tells us this "Val" has been at World War II weekend on multiple occasions. They said they plan to have it back at the event this year.

"We're going to display it next to our P-61, which we put out here on the ramp for the event," said Strine.

Strine said the "Val" will make a nice compliment to the P-61, which flew in the South Pacific during the war. Both are now part of a historic collection right here in Berks County.

"It's like antique cars or classic cars. When you have whether it's a car or an airplane like this, you know you endeavor to keep it in great condition and this is in great condition," said Strine.